ibm-launches-third-edition-of-behind-the-code-marathon-in-latin-america

IBM today announces the third edition of the Behind the Code Marathon, a virtual code development competition created to find the best developers in Latin America, in partnership with IT Mídia. This year, the Marathon will bring together developers with partners from the IBM ecosystem, with a mission to solve real world business challenges through the use of disruptive technologies such as IA, IoT, Kubernetes, Data Science, among others, all available in the IBM Cloud .

According to IDC, up to 2025 more than 16,5 million digital applications and services will be developed and deployed using native cloud approaches in Latin America, most targeting industry-specific digital transformation use cases. To make the most of this opportunity, it is essential to promote an integrated ecosystem, capable of collaborating and creating in a coordinated manner, with the objective of solving the most complex challenges in the world. An open hybrid cloud ecosystem comprised of developers, service integrators and solution providers has the potential to scale its resources to equip organizations to modernize their mission-critical workloads with the highest levels of knowledge, innovation and experience.

“At IBM, we are confident that a strong ecosystem of partners can deliver lasting value to transform businesses and enable companies to reach their full potential to succeed in the digital age. That’s why we recently announced that we’ve invested $1 billion in the ecosystem globally,” said Joaquim Campos, IBM vice president of technology for Latin America. “In Latin America we have an important ecosystem of business and innovation partners. By inviting them to collaborate in this Marathon, we are helping them to promote new talent in the IT market, offering technology and industry expertise to local companies and developers, and reaffirming our commitment to support them by deepening our focus on hybrid cloud and intelligence artificial.”

The Behind the Code Marathon will have two stages. The first phase will consist of a series of five challenges from IBM business partners such as AlgarTech, Bantotal, GFT, Quanam and Sonda, which will be delivered to participants in Portuguese and Spanish. The 70 developers with the best scores of this first phase will be entitled to recognition as described in the Marathon regulations. The second phase will consist of a one-day grand finale, in which the top 100 developers will compete once again to select the Top 5 Master Dev in Latin America . The five people with the best placement will be entitled to recognition under the terms described in the Marathon regulations.

During the month of October 2021, prior to launching the challenges, IBM and its Business Partners will conduct a series of participant trainings to help developers on their learning journey. IBM will also provide tools and content, so they can access the best knowledge to develop a code of excellence for the ecosystem challenges that will be proposed during the competition.

The latest edition of Marathon Behind the Code had more than 70.000 registrations to resolve 19 proposed business challenges in nine countries. During the entire competition, more than 100.000 lines of code were created. Igor Ventorim, one of the five Marathon winners 100, commented: “participating in this event is a fantastic experience that adds a lot of value to our career, mainly because we keep in touch with disruptive technologies that are already available and allows us to increase our visibility in the market, which attracts a lot of interest from recruiters.”

Applications for the Behind the Code Marathon 2021 are open until 100 September 2021 on the official website.

