anju bobby george praises Shaili: anju bobby george ne ki shaili singh ki tareef: Anju Bobby George praises Shaili Singh

New Delhi

17-year-old Shaili Singh won the silver medal in the long jump at the Under-20 World Athletics Championships. She missed the gold medal by just one centimeter. He jumped 6.59 meters on Sunday.

Shelly impressed everyone with her game. Shelly Anju, who hails from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, takes training at Bobby George’s academy. Asian Games champion Anju first spotted the genre four years ago in 2017. After that he decided to train him. Of course, Anju was also very emotional when Shelly stood on the podium on Sunday.

Anju expressed her happiness in three tweets, ‘In 2017 me and Bobby came to know about this young man from Jhansi for the first time. At the end of this year we saw the junior national competition and then in 2018 decided to associate it with Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation.

Shelly couldn’t control her emotions after the event and she said with teary eyes, “I could have jumped better than 6.59m and won the gold.” My mother told me about the national anthem to be sung in the stadium after the gold medal (but I could not do it).’

His coach Bobby George also admitted that the landing went wrong or Shelly would have won the gold medal. She hopes that after Neeraj Chopra, she can become the next big name in athletics in the country.

Anju further wrote, ‘Coach Bobby George has since worked tirelessly with style to create a new star in athletics. Starting with a jump of 4.55 metres, Shaili went on to become the number one under-18. Shelly has come a long way with a jump of 6.48 metres.

Anju wrote, ‘You have made us all proud. You have added another gem to your crown by winning a silver medal in the World Athletics Under-20 Championships.

Anju also thanked Sports Authority of India, India Sports and Olympic Gold Quest.