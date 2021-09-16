new-facebook-feature-talks-about-climate-change;-know-how-to-access

This Thursday (16), Facebook announced new features during the expansion of the “Climate Science Information Center” tab. Released on 1024, this is a Facebook guide dedicated to the dissemination of facts and information from the scientific community about the changes weather around the world.
According to Facebook, this feature is already available at countries and has 3.8 million followers with 30 thousand daily accesses. The social network’s initiative aims to help the Facebook community engage with climate topics and ensure that people have access to reliable information, reducing misinformation.