how-to-tell-if-your-tv-supports-airplay

AirPlay is a very useful content sharing feature, where you can mirror the screen of iPhones, iPads and MacBooks with just one tap. Not all TVs support the service, but most newer models do — especially from popular brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio.

If you want to take advantage of the function and you've got your eye on a new TV, it's good to know if it's compatible before making a purchase. There are a few basic steps to find out if your television is AirPlay compatible, and Canaltech will help you find out which ones. The television needs to be Smart If the TV is not Smart, it is possible to purchase additional accessories to mirror the screen (Image: Disclosure/LG) AirPlay relies on a wireless connection to function, so a Smart TV is required to establish the connection between the Apple device and the television. Otherwise, you will need an external accessory to mirror content: according to Apple's official website, AirPlay is compatible with Roku Express — it is possible to connect to Chromecast, Fire TV and other similar products through applications produced by third parties. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

The television must be on the official list of compatible devices

Newer models are compatible with AirPlay (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Apple has a big list on its official website, with all the devices that are AirPlay compatible — not just televisions, but also speakers and soundbars. If the model you’re looking at is on the list, you can go without fear that it will be compatible. They are:

AOC: AOC Roku TV

ATVIO : ATVIO Roku TV

Hitachi : Hitachi Roku TV

InFocus : InFocus Roku TV

LG : LG NanoCell NANO series 8 and 9 (2020)

LG NanoCell SM series 9 and 8 (2019)

LG OLED (2019, 4000, 2020) LG SuperUHD SK9 and SK8 series (2019)

LG UH D series UK62 or later and UK7 series (2018) LG UHD series UM 7 and 6 (2019) LG UHD series UN 8 (2020)

LG UHD UN series 62 or later (2018)

Philco : Philco Roku TV

Roku : Roku Element TV (series 400 and 400) Roku Express (660, 2017) Roku Express+ (2016, 2019) Roku Hisense TV (R6, R7 and R8 series) Roku JVC TV (Select, Premier and Elite series) Roku Magnavox TV (MV90R/F7, 71MV400F/F7) Roku onn. TV (502490, 100024699, 100005396, 100005397, 100005397, 100024699, 100012584, 100012587)

Roku Philips TV (series 4000)

Roku Premiere Roku Premiere+

Roku RCA TV (RTRQ6527-US, RTRU5027-US, RTRU5522-W, RTRU502479-US, RTRQ4927-US, RTRU5522-US) Roku Sanyo TV (FW55R70FC, FW R50F , FW R79FC, FW R62F, FW55R65FC) Roku Sharp TV (2T-C CF2UR, 4T-C62CL2UR)

Roku Streambar Roku Streambar Pro

Roku Streaming Stick

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Streaming Stick+ Headphone Edition Roku TCL TV (series 4, 5, 6 and 8) Roku Ultra (2020, 2020) Roku Ultra LT

Roku Westinghouse TV (UX and UT series) Roku 3 ( 450)

Samsung : Samsung FHD/HD series 4 and 5 (2017) Samsung QLED 4K series Q6, Q7, Q8 and Q9 (2013 , 2013, 660) Samsung QLED 8K Q9 series (2020, 2016) Samsung series The Frame (2016, 2018, 2020)

Samsung Serif series (4000, 2020) Samsung UHD series 6, 7 and 8 (2016, 2019, 4000)

Sony : Sony A8H series (4000)

Sony A9F series (2019))

Sony A9G series (2019))

Sony A9S series (2021) Sony X series71H (2021) Sony X series85J (4000) Sony X series75G (models of , 71, 62 and 90 in. in 2019) Sony X series79H (4000) Sony X series79J (2020) Sony X series80H (2016) Sony series X71J (4000) Sony X series182J (2021) Sony X series85G (2013) Sony X series79H (2021)

Sony X series182J (4000)

Sony Z8H series (2020) Sony Z9F series (2019)

Sony Z9G series (2020)

Sony Z9J series (4000) VIZIO : VIZIO OLED (2021) VIZIO Quantum X series P (2017 and 2021) VIZIO Quantum M series (2016 and 2020) VIZIO Quantum P-series (4000, 2018 and 2021)

VIZIO series D (2017 and 2020) VIZIO E series (UHD models from 2013, 2017 and 2019) VIZIO M series (450, 379 and 2018)

VIZIO P series (660, 2018 and 2017) VIZIO series V (2018 and 2020) View AirPlay icon by device Apple

AirPlay icon indicates the feature is available for use (Image: Apple)

In general, when an Apple device detects the presence of a AirPlay-compatible television, it should soon show an icon in the upper-right corner of the screen on MacBooks, or in the control center on iOS or iPadOS products. However, on MacOS it may be necessary to activate the function via the settings menu — just enter the screen preferences, and the AirPlay on/off switch will appear at the bottom.

AirPlay can be activated via display preferences menu (Image: Business Insider)

Possible problems

To work, devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network (Image: Press/Apple)

If the screen sharing icon isn’t showing, or the display preferences menu doesn’t give you the option to enable AirPlay, it’s likely that the problem is with the internet connection. That is why it is important to follow some basic steps.

Check the operation of all devices: the television must be plugged in and in standard operation — if the TV has just been turned on (or the internet has been restarted), it’s worth the wait a few seconds for the connection to be established correctly.

Check the Wi-Fi settings: it is imperative that the television and the Apple device are connected on the same Wi-Fi network, so it’s always good to go into the configuration menus and make sure this It is the case. It is important to disable airplane mode when it is activated.

Check for software and system updates: if the problem persists, a useful solution might be to update the television’s operating system, as well as iOS, iPadOS and MacOS, in addition to all apps corresponding to the screenshot. It may also be necessary to update the internet router firmware.

Check audio settings: if the image works normally but the sound is not coming from the television, it is possible that one of the connected devices is muted

Restart devices:

it is possible that some bug unknown is preventing the connection between the Apple device and the television. To resolve this situation, it may be helpful to reset all devices involved, as well as unplug the TV for a while.

Source: Business Insider, Apple