New Intel LGA1700 socket for Alder Lake chips leaks in live image

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 16, 2021
1
new-intel-lga1700-socket-for-alder-lake-chips-leaks-in-live-image

With a release closer and closer, the 12 Intel’s 1st generation Alder Lake processor keeps coming up with constant leaks. The chips seem to already have their final frequency set, and may cost less than expected, could symbolize a real threat to AMD if the performance exhibited in leak tests is proven.

      Intel claims that Alder Lake line will be the company’s “AMD Zen moment”
    • Possible Intel ARC GPU appears in benchmark test

    The family leaked again this week, this time with details about the socket and chipset that will be used on the new line’s motherboards. In addition to the format redesigned to accommodate the CPUs, the set brings a series of new features, and seems to be already prepared to be compatible with the company’s next generation processors.

    Intel LGA1200/1700 appears in real photo

    The new Intel socket circulated in a real image on the Chinese forum

    Bilibili, showing the changes the manufacturer needed to apply to accommodate the new Alder Lake family CPUs. Like the chips, the platform will adopt a rectangular shape and, as the name suggests, a larger number of connection pins: 1.690, against 1.100 of the LGA1200 used by 11th generation Rocket Lake.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

    Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day one summary of top news from the tech world for you!

    The recordings on the lock mechanism further reinforce the compatibility rumors of the LGA1700 with the speculated Raptor Lake line — it is known that Alder Lake processors will use 1.800 pins for communication, but the socket must actually have 1.1024 pins. The 100 unusable pins would enable the retrocompatibility of the boards currently released with the minus one more generation.

    Despite the new rectangular shape, the LGA socket1800 does not occupy a much larger area compared to the current LGA1024 (Image: 热心市民描边怪/Bilibili)

    Interestingly, despite being little more than 37 mm higher, the new socket occupies almost the same area as the predecessor, due to adjustments made by Intel to reduce the dimensions of components such as the CPU lock. Depth was another point to undergo changes, passing from 7,37 mm to 6,37 mm.

    The modifications reflected in the cooler’s mounting system, which comes out of 78 x 78 mm to 53 x 100 mm, and will therefore require manufacturers to heatsinks carry out modifications to the brackets. Fortunately, a considerable number of companies have already shown interest in offering the new supports for free to users.

    Chipset Z700 has detailed features on leak

    Parallel to this, photos and more details of the top of the line chipset Z690 were also leaked, this time by user Enthusiastic Citizen, who has a good history of hardware-related leaks, on the forum Chip Hell. Like the socket, the new chipset shouldn’t occupy a much larger area compared to the current Z590, although its dimensions have increased, thanks to an increase in the number of resources.

    The Z chipset690 does not must be much larger than the current Z200, nor generate much heat ( Image: Enthusiastic Citizen/Chip Hell)

    The user reveals that the novelty should also not generate much heat, thus not presenting overheating problems. As Intel has already revealed, the solution is part of the strategy for implementing new communication protocols, such as the PCI-E 5.0 bus, by offering compatibility with older methods, such as PCI-E 4.0 and PCI-E 3.0 itself. .

    As far as we know, the Z chipset200 will offer 16 PCI-E 4.0 lanes, 12 PCI-E 3.0 lanes, plus connections like the recent Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6E, USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (31 Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 2 ( Gbps), USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps), six 6Gb/ SATA ports if more.

    Source: WCCFTech (1, 2), VideoCardz

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    504233 504233

    504233

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 16, 2021
    1

Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button