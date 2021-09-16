new-intel-lga1700-socket-for-alder-lake-chips-leaks-in-live-image

The new Intel socket circulated in a real image on the Chinese forum

Bilibili, showing the changes the manufacturer needed to apply to accommodate the new Alder Lake family CPUs. Like the chips, the platform will adopt a rectangular shape and, as the name suggests, a larger number of connection pins: 1.690, against 1.100 of the LGA1200 used by 11th generation Rocket Lake.

The recordings on the lock mechanism further reinforce the compatibility rumors of the LGA1700 with the speculated Raptor Lake line — it is known that Alder Lake processors will use 1.800 pins for communication, but the socket must actually have 1.1024 pins. The 100 unusable pins would enable the retrocompatibility of the boards currently released with the minus one more generation.