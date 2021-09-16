see-what-the-new-google-photos-looks-like-with-a-look-inspired-by-the-material-you-design

And Google continues with its foot on the accelerator to offer all its apps compatibility with the Material You design. a standardized look, in line with the sister apps of the company’s suite.
The new version 5.12 from the photo manager arrived with the characteristic redesign: more rounded shapes, bigger buttons and no sharp corners, in addition to the infamous adaptable color. Despite that, it still doesn’t support the Dynamic Color feature, which changes backgrounds and bars and visual elements change to colors based on the user’s wallpaper palette.
At the bottom of the app, you can see the changes in the top navigation bar, with adapted colors and "pills " in oval shape around the selection. The search field has lost its shading and now looks flat on the screen. In the Library tab, the Favorites, File and Trash buttons have grown and received rounded corners to make everything more symmetrical. For now, it seems that the developers were only concerned with releasing the new visual elements , without emphasizing the dynamic theme. For a future update, it's likely that the app will arrive with a complete makeover, after all the Android landing 12 is stable. closer time. Material You brings a new set of design enhancements, as well as support for AI technology capable of matching the colors of your apps with those of your desktop background. This possibility delivers a visually pleasing and standardized experience, impacting the entire operating system.
Applications being adapted to the You Material
For now, it seems that the developers were only concerned with releasing the new visual elements , without emphasizing the dynamic theme. For a future update, it’s likely that the app will arrive with a complete makeover, after all the Android landing 12 is stable. closer time.
Material You brings a new set of design enhancements, as well as support for AI technology capable of matching the colors of your apps with those of your desktop background. This possibility delivers a visually pleasing and standardized experience, impacting the entire operating system.
The redesign has already reached popular Google apps, such as Gmail, Meet, Translator, Drive, Docs, Slides, Sheets, Calendar, Calculator and Gboard. It has also changed internal Android elements such as the clock and the weather widget. Yesterday, the company announced the change of logo for the Tasks app, in order to align it to the future design.
The Android launch forecast 12 is for the beginning of October, but there is no official date set yet. Pixel phone line owners have the opportunity to test these innovations first hand, but others will have to wait until the final version lands .
Source: XDA-Developers
