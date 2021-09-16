what-is-open-delivery-and-how-should-it-change-the-delivery-market?

If you follow the news well, you may have already heard about open banking, a future model of financial system standardization in which customer data will be easily shared, so that consumers can seamlessly migrate from one bank to another. Now the delivery sector is discussing something similar: the open delivery.

Before explaining this, it is necessary to bring a little context. This market is made up of different actors: there are apps and platforms, which work in the marketplace scheme, that is, as a free space for those who want to sell their food; there are the bars, restaurants, kitchens, supermarkets and lunchbox suppliers who manage the flow of meals; there are the deliverymen and their respective logistics; there are systems that accept different forms of payment; and of course, there are the customers.

Until then, each delivery platform did everything in its own way, with its own data management and processing software. If a restaurant joins iFood, it needs to register, but if it also wants to be on Uber Eats, it will have to repeat the entire process, with minor changes. In short, in terms of information technology, platforms do not “talk” to each other. “This creates a very high complexity, and not only with order data, but with menus, delivery addresses, payment methods”, explains Miguel Neto, CEO of Quero, Sergipe platform.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you! What the model of open delivery will do, at least in theory, is standardize everything. The debates are still taking place at the initiative of the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), but if the companies decide on the technology protocols, the same open source system will be responsible for managing all delivery services. And with that, bars and restaurants would have more freedom to enter or leave any platform. “It is a solution that standardizes information, saves time and facilitates the connection of establishments to platforms, in addition to organizing the relationship between players of logistics, technology, payments. This brings more competition and therefore more productivity and efficiency for delivery. A democratic and inclusive solution”, says the CEO of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci, on the organization’s website. The competition will be fairer, in the view of those who take over idea. “If you have a player that dominates more than half of the market, it creates a very high dependency on it, as is the case with iFood. Abrasel saw this and with the open delivery he hopes to take this pattern out of iFood, so that other platforms can participate”, he argues.

According to Folha de S. Paulo , the project has already reached the first version and was presented to restaurants in the second (). “The most relevant companies are still reluctant to join, as it is a very new thing, there are several interests of each company. But almost all platforms are enthusiastic about it”, says Neto.

