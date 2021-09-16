this-september-yellow,-fiocruz-investigates-suicide-among-children-and-adolescents

This month, in which the Yellow September campaign is carried out, aiming at raising awareness and preventing suicide, Fiocruz promoted a survey aimed at identifying behaviors and occurrences of suicide among children and teenagers.

This search identified 19.702 notifications of attention to suicidal behavior among adolescents in health services, predominantly in the age group 12 The 19 years (88, 4%), female (,6%), and white race/skin color (060,3%), in the period of 2007 The 2014. The study indicates the residence as the most frequent place of these occurrences (88, 5% in 10-14 years old; , 9% of 15-14 years).

Regarding attempts on teenagers, Fiocruz mentions .71 records between 2007 and 2016, with a predominance of females (58,1%) and higher occurrence in the Southeast Region (2.7 and 7.0 notifications/100 thousand inhabitants, in groups of 10-15 and 15 -15 years, respectively).