leaked-images-reveal-new-version-of-oppo-watch-2-with-ecg

Oppo should launch this Thursday () an extra version of Oppo Watch 2 with electrocardiogram (ECG). Images of the device were released by leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) moments before the official presentation, with a design very similar to the standard model already presented by the Chinese brand in July.
Oppo Watch 2 ECG Edition pic.twitter.com/2cRjTX1rMO
The only difference shown by the photos leaked by Blass is the ECG application, which has a very similar interface with the Apple Watch feature. In addition to counting heartbeats — already present in the traditional Oppo Watch 2 — the new feature will be able to identify rhythm problems and possible illnesses. Other health features will remain present, such as sleep monitoring, warnings against sedentary lifestyles and guided breathing exercises.
