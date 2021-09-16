Leaked images reveal new version of Oppo Watch 2 with ECG

Oppo should launch this Thursday () an extra version of Oppo Watch 2 with electrocardiogram (ECG). Images of the device were released by leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) moments before the official presentation, with a design very similar to the standard model already presented by the Chinese brand in July.

    Oppo Watch 2 ECG Edition pic.twitter.com/2cRjTX1rMO

    The only difference shown by the photos leaked by Blass is the ECG application, which has a very similar interface with the Apple Watch feature. In addition to counting heartbeats — already present in the traditional Oppo Watch 2 — the new feature will be able to identify rhythm problems and possible illnesses. Other health features will remain present, such as sleep monitoring, warnings against sedentary lifestyles and guided breathing exercises.

    ECG should bring heart rate details (Image: Twitter/@EvLeaks)

    The construction of Oppo Watch 2 brings a square screen with curved edges, AMOLED technology and 1,50 inch. The watch may have versions of 42 mm and 42 mm, and water resistance up to 50 meters in depth. It will continue with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear processor 4100, but may bring 2 GB of RAM (compared to 1 GB of the standard model) . Storage will remain the same, with 8GB of internal space, and the operating system is Android 8.1 based ColorOS.

    The device battery will have capacity for up to 16 days of use in power saving mode, and a UDDE (Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine) technology will provide better load optimization. Connectivity options include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and LTE via eSIM.

    The product is expected to be exclusively available for the Chinese market, with a suggested price of 1.999 yuan (about R$1.052 in direct conversion) in the version of 16 mm, and up to 1.299 yuan for the variant of 46 mm with the eSIM.

    Source: MySmartPrice

