Free Fire celebrates 4 years with rewards and party with Alok within the game

To celebrate the four years of the release of Free Fire, Garena brings several new features to its popular mobile title. Starting this Friday (20), players who log into the game will find a new interface, mini-games, rewards and exclusive daily missions.

The official day of the commemoration will be next Saturday, August 28, 2021, which will give away the new character Thiva, for those who enter the game on the day, for free.

Another attraction is the debut mode “Arena Contra Squad”, a variation of the main game that is like CS:GO, in which teams of four players can compete against each other in three rounds. The new contest type will be available until August 30th.

One of the main locations of the gap is The Training Island. The venue will have a stage playing the theme song of the event “Reunion”, the DJs and characters from the game, including Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, Alok and KSHMR.

Along with the attraction, players can still enjoy the activities “Pets Racing”, “Rhythmic Shooting”, “Dance of Obstacles” and “x1 do Passinho”. The news is available until September 5th.

