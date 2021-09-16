marshall-introduces-new-wireless-headphones-with-luxurious-looks-and-robust-audio

Marshall, the British brand of audio devices, presented its new completely wireless headphones. It is the first time the company will offer active noise cancellation in products of this type. In addition to the Motif ANC with external noise reduction, Minor III was also released with distinct construction and features.

Motif ANC Motif ANC is in the same price range as AirPods Pro (Image: Disclosure/Marshall)

The Motif ANC is the model that intends to compete with the AirPods Pro. It has a design that features a lower shaft full of details and creases, which look like simulate sound insulation foams, typical of studios. The top has rubbers for in-ear attachment, and the Marshall logo on the back. The product will only be available in black. In the inner section, the phone features 6mm dynamic drivers and IPX5 water resistance.

However, active noise cancellation is the biggest highlight of the Motif ANC, with two internal microphones on each side that work together with an algorithm. Transparency level settings can be made via the Marshall app, as well as EQ adjustments. With the feature enabled, the phone has a capacity for up to four and a half hours of uninterrupted playback, with more 20 hours in the charger case. The cover features a design that resembles the brand’s speakers, has support for wireless charging, USB-C input and IPX4 resistance against splashing water.

Minor III

Minor III is the new generation of wireless input headphones by Marshall (Image: Disclosure/Marshall)

O Minor III is an inlet model with a construction that does not enter the ear canal, has no rubber mounts, and has no active noise cancellation. Even so, it stays with the same design details, and still features touch controls for stopping or resuming content — it also has the auto-pause feature when it detects the device’s removal from the ears. Drivers are 12 mm with a loud and clear sound, according to Marshall.

The product has capacity for up to five hours of playback, with more 30 hours on the cover. The protective case has smaller dimensions but maintains the same black finish, wireless charging capabilities and USB-C input.