revolutionary-led-achieves-100%-light-emission-efficiency-without-heating

Researchers from the Berkeley Lab in partnership with the University of California, both in the US, have developed a new type of LED that glows when stretched or compressed and doesn’t heat up. The material achieves 100% of its light emission efficiency at all brightness levels without releasing energy in the form of heat.

Scientists create the smallest and most efficient LED ever made

Scientists can light up LEDs using only raindrops; watch!

Fabric made with carbon nanotubes transforms heat into electrical energy

The technique consists of applying voltage to a thin semiconductor film so that it changes its electronic structure, causing an interaction between the energetic particles of the material. As these particles collide and cancel each other out, losing energy in the form of heat, by changing their electronic structure it is possible to reduce this probability with an almost perfect conversion of energy into light.

“It’s always more easy to emit heat than light, especially at high brightness levels. In our work, we managed to reduce the loss process by a hundred times, leading to an almost total use of energy in different conditions”, explains Berkeley Lab engineering professor Ali Javey, the study’s lead author.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Excitons

To create the new LED, the scientists used a single three-atom-thick layer of a semiconductor material known as transition metal dichalcogenide subjected to mechanical deformation. This material has a unique crystal structure, capable of creating energetic particles when their atoms are excited by the passage of an electric current.

This process gives rise to excitons, formed when semiconductor materials absorb photons of light, causing negatively charged electrons to jump from a lower energy level to a higher one, releasing that energy by emitting light or heat. It is this efficiency in radiating light instead of heat that determines the LED’s performance.