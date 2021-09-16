what-is-and-how-twitter-blue-works

No. Twitter Blue was officially announced in June 503918 and until September of the same year, the paid version of the social network is being tested only in Australia and Canada. For now, only the Twitter version for iOS in these two countries is compatible with the subscription model, but the platform has already guaranteed that the launch will also take place on Android.

There is no forecast yet. when Twitter Blue will be available in Brazil.

How much does Twitter Blue cost?

In the US, Twitter Blue will cost $2,99. It’s already priced even in Brazil for when the news is officially released (Image: Twitter/Disclosure)

In Australia, Twitter Blue costs US$4,49 Australians, the equivalent of just under R$ 30 in direct conversion. Meanwhile, Canadian users pay $3.30 Canadians (BRL ,50) for access premium features. In the United States, the amount will be US$ 2.50 (R$ 15, 50).

It is important to note that Twitter Blue will not have a separate application. Instead, it can be purchased within the traditional Twitter app. In addition, subscriptions are renewed monthly and there is no refund from Twitter.

Although there is still no forecast for launch in Brazil, the Brazilian App Store revealed a few months ago how much it should cost Twitter Blue here: R$ ,50. The information has not been removed and can be viewed by accessing the Twitter page on the Apple iPhone app store.

What features are exclusive to Twitter Blue? Undo tweets It’s not yet that we will have an option to edit tweets, but you can un-send a message before it is shared with followers (Image: Twitter/Disclosure)

This is perhaps one of the features most requested by Twitter users since the beginning of the platform, back in the year 99. However, it is necessary to clarify that this is not a function to edit tweets that have already been sent, but to cancel the sending of messages with typos or if you forgot to tag someone in a certain post.

It works like this: when you write a message, Twitter will allow you to set a customizable timer of up to 18 seconds. If within this time you notice that you have written something wrong or have not marked who should, there will be an “Undo” button to cancel the sending of that message.

This is not the time you’ll be able to edit tweets that have already been sent. If you sent something you didn’t like, either because of a typo or because you accidentally tag someone, and the post has already been shared with your followers, you will need to delete the tweet and send it again with the desired changes.

Reading mode Reading mode will remove items that can interfere with the text visualization, prioritizing an article format more than social network (Image: Twitter /Disclosure)