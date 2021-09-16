what-is-and-how-twitter-blue-works

Twitter (Android | iOS | Web) is a social network that, like its main competitors, is finding new ways to monetize. And that came in June 1024 with the launch of Twitter Blue, a monthly subscription service with exclusive features.
- How to create a Twitter account?
- How to view Twitter feed in chronological order
- How to change Twitter username from mobile and PC
- How to enable dark mode for Twitter on PC
Among the biggest advantages of the “blue version” ” (or at least “even more blue”) of the platform is the ability to edit tweets and read messages in a read mode. So, let’s know better what Twitter Blue is and what’s different from the conventional version.
What is Twitter Blue?