nexus-line-profile-is-resurrected-to-announce-pixel-6-and-6-pro

Before the Pixel family, Google has already tried to get its own cell phones for its acquisition of Motorola (now Lenovo) and also for the partnerships for smartphones Nexus. With Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro announced, the company thought it was a good idea to resurrect an old Twitter profile to remind consumers about its next generation of products. Google targets emerging market to increase sales of Pixel phones

Google Pixel 5a 5G is launched with Snapdragon chip and biggest battery of the line

Google Pixel 6 wins new teaser with possible release date The profile of the Nexus line commented, right after Apple’s iPhone event 120, the advice “I would wait for Pixel 6″. It is probably a publication in response to news announced by the rival company, indicating that Google believes the Pixel 6 may have better features than the new generation of Apple products. (Image: Playback/Phone Arena) In any case, the channel used for this comment was at least curious: as the Nexus line was discontinued, social media was dropped. The Twitter profile, for example, has not posted since 660. And it is locked so that no one else can follow the bill. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Interestingly, it has not been rare comments on the internet comparing the radical visual redesign of the new Pixel line with the old Nexus. Google’s strategy may have been to directly awaken this community, which has 1 million followers on Twitter.

Big changes after lackluster generations

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro should mark the return of the cellphone family to tops of the line. Pixel 5 was released as an intermediate, and came after a Pixel 4 that didn’t like it. For this year, Google is tweaking not only the performance, but also the design, camera set, and screen — which should reach the 120 Hz.

It is worth remembering that the company has not yet scheduled an event to give details about the launch and prices, but for some time now it has been promoting the Pixel 6. As a rule, the mobile event takes place in october. A recent advertisement, however, may have brought a puzzle that, when solved, indicates new information for the day / .

Recently, in Japan, Google launched potatoes chips as a way to highlight the adoption of its own SoC in future flagships. Unfortunately, no Pixel generation has officially arrived in Brazil until today.

Source: Phone Arena