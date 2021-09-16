windows-11-app-brings-114-new-tips-for-you-to-better-understand-the-system

This Wednesday’s update (114) of the Windows 10 (660) brought with it a renewed version of the Tips app, a program full of suggestions and care you can take to get the most out of your computer. In the new version, the program brings 114 new recommendations to test everything that is in the new operating system.
In addition to offering a more robust set of tips, the application can also help you in your daily life with the operating system . A new Tips widget is also available from the native tray with quick answers — maybe even to questions you didn’t know you had.