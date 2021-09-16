what-is-the-difference-between-restarting-and-shutting-down-the-pc?

If you use a computer, you should know that some precautions are important for its proper functioning. Turning off and restarting the machine from time to time can be good for both the system and its usability, as well as for the PC itself. But what is the difference between these two functions?
Although the two involve computer power suspension, they don’t have names different by chance: they serve different purposes. Both are found in the power menu, no matter which operating system (chromeOS, Linux, macOS or Windows) you use. And one can be more useful than the other, depending on the user’s desire
Often the installation of a new program also requires the computer to restart. This happens, for example, when a new driver is installed. The machine will then automatically turn off and on so that use can be resumed, in order to just complete this bureaucratic step required by new software.
Lastly, another good application of the restart function occurs when the computer is very slow, and you need it to return to normal operation. Many open programs, as well as background processes, consume RAM, processor and especially cache. Restarting the PC is a good way to make the system “sweep” its resources and make them available once more. But keep in mind that with this all programs will be terminated.
Note that depending on your operating system, access to the computer shutdown and restart functions may vary. But they are always grouped together and now, knowing the best application for each one, you will know exactly what you need to do in each situation.
