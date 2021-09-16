what-is-the-difference-between-restarting-and-shutting-down-the-pc?

If you use a computer, you should know that some precautions are important for its proper functioning. Turning off and restarting the machine from time to time can be good for both the system and its usability, as well as for the PC itself. But what is the difference between these two functions?

TPM 2.0 | Know what is the required component to install Windows What is a widget?

Although the two involve computer power suspension, they don’t have names different by chance: they serve different purposes. Both are found in the power menu, no matter which operating system (chromeOS, Linux, macOS or Windows) you use. And one can be more useful than the other, depending on the user’s desire