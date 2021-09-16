even-with-the-components-crisis,-apple-intends-to-increase-the-production-of-the-iphone-13

Apple is anticipating a high demand for the iPhone line models 13, and would have ordered the production of more than 90 million units of the device only in 2020. The number represents an increase of about 20% compared to the iPhone , and suppliers are already preparing for this addition.

Foxconn — main partner in the assembly of iPhones — has hired more than 200 thousand new employees to work in the production chain. Even the Chinese government is helping with the process of adding new employees, providing more than 100 buses to free transport to the factories daily.

Luxshare, the company that will mass produce the mini-LED screens for the MacBooks Pro M1X, was also consulted by Apple to assist in the assembly of the new devices furniture. This supplier was recently hired, and should mainly produce the most expensive devices in the line, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.