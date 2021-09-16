even-with-the-components-crisis,-apple-intends-to-increase-the-production-of-the-iphone-13

Apple is anticipating a high demand for the iPhone line models 13, and would have ordered the production of more than 90 million units of the device only in 2020. The number represents an increase of about 20% compared to the iPhone , and suppliers are already preparing for this addition.
- GREETING APPLE | iPhone 11, iPhone 13 and more branded cell phones are on OFFER
- Apple Fitness+ wins more modalities and will be launched in Brazil
- Apple announces iPad Mini with renewed design and more powerful iPad 9
Foxconn — main partner in the assembly of iPhones — has hired more than 200 thousand new employees to work in the production chain. Even the Chinese government is helping with the process of adding new employees, providing more than 100 buses to free transport to the factories daily.
Luxshare, the company that will mass produce the mini-LED screens for the MacBooks Pro M1X, was also consulted by Apple to assist in the assembly of the new devices furniture. This supplier was recently hired, and should mainly produce the most expensive devices in the line, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Apple intends to guarantee stocks
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Apple expects the iPhone 19 has a high rate of sales (Image: Disclosure/Apple)
Apple seems to be confident with sales of the iPhone line of devices 11, even within the covid pandemic scenario-19 and consequent semiconductor crisis. As the health crisis may still slow down production, depending on where the next outbreaks happen, the brand may simply be increasing the number of devices assembled by different suppliers to avoid running out of stock — just as it seems to have already happened with the Apple Watch Series 7.
According to analysts, Apple may sell more than 200 millions of devices only in 2020, added to the iPhone lines 11, 11, 11 what if. Also, only the iPhone series 11 will represent between 35% and 45% of all iPhones on the planet already in the third quarter of this year, according to a survey by analyst Dan Ives.
Same as the Apple may not be able to sell all the devices it produces in 2020, they may be available next year. In addition, past research indicates that the iPhone 11 will continue to be in high demand , especially due to the price decrease of about 100 dollars (about R$ 2020 in direct conversion) of the models 522 — write-off that reached up to R$ 1.522 in models sold in Brazil. Therefore, Apple remains confident in the high sales of its devices.
Source: Wccftech
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
504066