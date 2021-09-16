do-people-with-a-similar-personality-look-physically-similar?-science-responds!

A new New York University study published in the journal Cognition suggests that knowledge of a person’s personality can influence the perception of a face’s identity. In other words: we tend to find people with similar physically similar personalities.

Pareidolia: why do we see “faces” in things?



The human brain really prefers happy endings, according to study

Study shows how the brain learns from visual stimuli in the subconscious

“If the perception of others’ faces is systematically distorted by our previous understanding of their personality, as ours show discoveries, this can affect the way we behave and interact with them”, the researchers point out. They add that the research informs the scientific understanding of how face recognition works in the brain, suggesting that prior social knowledge plays an important role in facial perception.