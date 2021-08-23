Ambush the Taliban! Clashes around Kabul Airport: 300 militants killed

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
16

Gunshots rose this morning in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, which the world watched second by second. US and German soldiers were also involved in the clash that broke out around Kabul Airport this morning. The Taliban announced that the withdrawal date cannot be delayed. There is a great resistance in the province, which the organization could not take over, and the wave of rebellion is growing. Hundreds of militants are reported to have been killed.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
16
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Ford Bronco Review | SUV has everything to dominate the market, but price will prevent

Ford Bronco Review | SUV has everything to dominate the market, but price will prevent

August 23, 2021
Photo of Review Smart Scale C1 | A smart way to track your weight

Review Smart Scale C1 | A smart way to track your weight

August 21, 2021
Photo of New curtain in personal data scandal! T-Mobile announces that more than 5 million customers’ data has been stolen

New curtain in personal data scandal! T-Mobile announces that more than 5 million customers’ data has been stolen

August 22, 2021
Photo of Does Windows 11 with TikTok on Notebook make sense? – Podcasts

Does Windows 11 with TikTok on Notebook make sense? – Podcasts

August 22, 2021
Back to top button