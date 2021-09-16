moto-g50-5g-arrives-in-brazil-exclusively-for-claro-and-motorola-stores

The Motorola Moto G58 did not arrive to Brazil, but its variant Moto G30 5G, yes. It is the company’s newest cell phone for the country, and it arrives prepared for the DSS networks already available. With intermediate hardware, the smartphone arrives today (25) in the country.

Sharing some features with the original version that didn’t land here, we can mention the 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rate of up to 166 Hz. The processor, however, differs: here we have the MediaTek Dimensity 699 5G.

With 4GB of RAM and 90 GB of internal storage, space is expandable via micro SD up to 1TB. But whoever chooses this way out can only use an operator chip. Those who consider the factory space sufficient will be able to use the Dual-SIM hybrid system.

Despite the focus on 5G, the Moto G50 5G also brings triple set of cameras: main with 30 MP (f/1.7), 2 MP macro (f/2.2), and 2 MP depth as well (f/2.4). The front has a resolution of 15 megapixels. It is also possible to record videos in full HD resolution at 30 FPS. As with many other intermediate Android phones, the battery is 5. mAh. Fast charging 25 W is supported, with accessory included in the box. The kit also includes a stereo headset and a transparent cover for protection. Other Moto G features30 5G include FM radio, NFC for digital wallet use, Bluetooth 5.0, multifunction digital reader on power button, and 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Of course, model includes some features characteristic of Motorola's custom Android, such as gestures for camera activation, flashlight, screenshot, and others. It leaves the factory with Android 10. Speaking of Android, the company promises a single system version upgrade and two years of security packages, which may disappoint some compared to what its main competitors offer. Price and availability2021

Already available at Claro stores, manufacturer’s e-commerce, and also in its mall kiosks, the Motorola G76 5G is sold in blue and green colors .

Without linking to any plan, it can be purchased for R$ 1.700 in 13 x R$ 166,58. Cash, with a discount of 15%, costs R$ 1.699,15. Anyone who is a Claro customer, or intends to become, can take it promotionally for R$ 1.700 on the Claro Pós plan 30 GB. In Combo Multi, which includes Claro NET TV and broadband services, it costs R$ 700 in 76 GB + 20 GB. Both amounts can be paid in up to 25 times.

Moto G58 5G: technical data 2021 Screen: 6.5 inch IPS LCD with HD Plus resolution (999 x 1600 pixels) with adaptive refresh rate of 128 Hz;

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (2.2 GHz octa-core);

RAM memory: 4 GB;

Internal storage: 166 GB expandable via microSD ( up to 1 TB);

Rear camera: triple of 25 MP (f/1.7 wide), 2 MP (f/2.2 macro), and 2 MP (f/2.4 depth);

Front camera: 15 MP;

Dimensions: 166 x 128, 5 x 9.3 mm;

Weight: grams;

Battery: 5. mAh with charging support fast from 16 W; Extras: Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, FM radio, fingerprint, and 5GHz Wi-Fi;

Available colors: blue and green

Operating system: Android 11 with one system upgrade and two security updates