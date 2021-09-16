how-to-create-a-business-profile-on-instagram

Instagram (Android | iOS | Web) is a social network that allows anyone, whether you are a regular user, influencer or business owner, to create a business profile on the platform . This way, it is possible to manage a brand and have access to more detailed information about reach, target audience, likes and engagement.

To make it even easier, you can reverse this decision at any time, which means it only takes a few steps to get back from a professional profile to a personal account. Want to learn how to do this? That’s what we’ll teach you next.

How to create a business account on Instagram The first thing to do is have a personal Instagram account. If you are already registered on the social network, just follow the instructions below. The tutorial works on both Android and iPhone (iOS).

Step 1: on your Instagram profile, tap the three parallel lines icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Open the hidden menu on Instagram (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

Step 2: go to “Settings”.

Access the application settings (Image: Caio Carvalho/Captura of screen)

Step 3: tap the “Account” option.

Go to the “Account” option to change the type of profile d o Instagram (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot) Step 4: towards the bottom of the screen, select “Switch to professional account ”. Change to a professional account (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot) Step 5: Instagram will show you a brief summary of what you can do with a business account. Tap “Continue” to proceed. Read the descriptions provided by Instagram and follow to the next screen (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot) Step 6: On the next screen, you must choose a category for There are options for “Artist”, “Musicist/Band”, “Blogger”, “Entrepreneur”, among others. If you prefer, you too you can search for more specific categories, but we’ve already warned that the number of options offered by Instagram is quite limited. Check the category that best fits your business profile (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot) Step 7: after selecting a category, set whether or not you want to display the title on your profile. Just change the key “View on profile”. Choose if the label of the selected category will be visible on your profile (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot) Step 8: Tap “Next”. Proceed to the next step if everything is ok (Image: Caio Oak/Screenshot) Step 9: add a phone number or email. If it’s a cell phone or email that is linked to your personal account, you’ll have the option to use it as your business profile. Tap “Next”. Enter your phone number or e- email to proceed with the creation of the professional account (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot) Step : Now, check if you want to be identified as “Content Creator” or “Company”. This helps Instagram to better understand its position on the platform. Choose if you are an independent content creator or company (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screencapture) Step : tap “Next”. Proceed to the last step (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot) Step : If you prefer, you can also connect a Facebook page to your professional Instagram profile. This can be useful if you want to manage both pages at the same time. If you have a page you want to add, select “Next”. If you don’t want to, tap “Don’t connect to Facebook now”. Remembering that these options will only be visible if Instagram detects that there is a Facebook page linked to the same email account. Step 14: From this moment on, your business account is already created and you gain access to professional tools. Instagram also suggests that you take four other steps to make your profile more complete: follow profiles that may be of interest to you; invite friends to follow your profile; share at least three photos or videos; and fill in data that may be missing from your profile. Complete your professional profile on Instagram to make it more visible and complete to the public (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

Ready! To make sure your professional account is active, open your Instagram profile. Note that, right below your photo and name, the category previously selected for your profile will be included, but only if you have left this public ifnormation in the app’s settings.

The label of the previously chosen category will be visible on your profile, if you prefer (Image: Caio Carvalho/ Print Screen)

How to return from a business account to a personal profile on Instagram

It may be that, at some point, you want to return to your profile folks from before, without Instagram’s professional use tools. This is possible, but keep in mind that your business data, metrics, sponsored content and insights are permanently removed. Therefore, it is at your own risk.

Step 1: On your Instagram profile, tap the three parallel lines icon in the upper right corner of the screen.

Tap the top menu to access your settings ( Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

Step 2: go to “Settings”.

Open the Instagram settings section (Image: Caio Carvalho/Captura de screen)

Step 3: tap the “Account” option.

Enter the “Account” option (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

Step 4: Near the bottom of the screen, tap “Change Account Type”.

Go to the option to change your type of account on Instagram (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

Step 5: Tap “Switch to Personal Account” .

Change your Instagram account back to a personal profile (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

Step 6: Confirm again in “Change to the personal account”.

Confirm again. And remembering, once again, that all data used so far in the professional account will be lost (Image: Caio Carvalho/Screenshot)

And that’s it! You have returned to your personal profile, without the Instagram business profile tools.