opera-gx-and-corsair-bring-rgb-to-your-internet-browsing

Opera GX browser announced this Thursday () the launch of a novelty for those who love RGB: it integrated internet browsing with colored lights. This will be possible thanks to the iCUE system, Corsair brand technology to deliver real-time lighting responses as viewed on the screen. Whenever a user opens a new tab, completes a download or performs tasks in the program, the equipment will respond with a set of custom effects.

The idea, according to the developers, is to deliver an extra tool for the user. With the installation of the Corsair iCUE program, the effects will be replicated equally on all the company’s peripherals and hardware, such as memories, coolers, watercoolers and mice, with the possibility of customizing the animations.