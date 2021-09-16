How to use the Méqui app and coupons

Large fast-food chains often offer coupons and offers to their customers. The practice, which was previously concentrated on the distribution of classic brochures, came to applications some time ago. If you are a fan of McDonald’s (Android l iOS l Web), this tutorial is for you. Below, see how to use Méqui’s app and coupons in a fast and uncomplicated way.

The program is very intuitive, but the functions go beyond coupons: through the app, you can check the menu and fast-food chain launches, search physical spots in the street region and even download McDonald’s themed stickers on WhatsApp.

How to register in Méqui’s app Step 1: Install the app on your mobile phone and, on the home screen, select your country. After that, click on “Next”.

Proceed to give continuity to registration. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: Now click on the three-dot button located in the lower right corner .

Access the “More” tab. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: On the next screen, select “Login/Profile”.

Click “Login/Profile” to login. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: If you have an account, enter your credentials and proceed. Otherwise, tap the “Register” tab.

It is possible to access your account via Facebook, Google or Apple. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: provide a valid email address and agree to the Terms and Application Conditions and Privacy Policy. Then click on the “Register” button.

To avoid emails promotional items, uncheck the last checkbox. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 6: Enter your first name, last name and date of birth. Then tap “Accept”.

If you want to enter the data in another time, click “Skip”. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

How to use Méqui coupons Step 1 : after completing your registration, select the “Coupons” tab, which is positioned at the bottom of the screen.

In the “Coupons” tab, you can find all available offers. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: Select one of the available offers. On the next page, check out the rules and information in the “Details of this offer” section. To use the coupon, go to a McDonald’s physical point and click on the “Get coupon” button. If you want, you can share the Méqui coupon with other people. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 3: Show the QR Code to the attendant and enjoy your discount. Enter the code in yellow or the QR Code for the attendant at McDonalds. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) How to use the application

Step 1: to access all the services and functionalities available in the Méqui app, click the three-dot button in the lower right corner of the screen. On the next screen, numerous possibilities will be displayed.

On the tab “More” are the features and functionality of the app. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: To see more options, scroll down the screen.

On this screen, you can access the app settings. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: As you can see, the options are quite wide. As a result, Canaltech will highlight just a few, starting with McDelivery. To use the function, click on it and enter your location. In some regions, delivery is done both by iFood and by the app itself. Choose the way you prefer using the dedicated buttons.

Most locations only have delivery via iFood. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: on the “Stickers” tab, the user accesses stickers developed by McDonald’s itself . To join the package, just click on the “Add to WhatsApp” button.

Add Méqui stickers to your WhatsApp! (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 5: there is also a tab named “Restaurants”, which contains all the points McDonald’s physical. Through this function, you can search for the establishments closest to you and also get some additional information about each location. To do so, click on one of the displayed addresses.