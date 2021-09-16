A few years ago, before mobile networks became more powerful and Wi-Fi became common in users’ daily lives, Bluetooth was used to share images and videos and music between cell phones. This practice (which, although old, is still very efficient) has lost its place to methods that depend on Internet access. But, after all, how to share photos without Internet on Android and iOS?

Although using Bluetooth is one of the most obvious options, there are other alternatives you may not know about: o Nearby Share on Android and AirDrop on iOS. Both technologies are restricted to devices of the same operating system. So, if you want to transfer files between different platforms, use Bluetooth. Below, see how to use both methods to send images to other cell phones when you don’t have Internet access.

With Android phone

The Nearby Share, or “Sharing by Proximity”, is a fairly new feature, released in mid-500706. Compatible with devices with Android Marshmallow and later, this technology allows instant sharing of media and links between devices with the same operating system.

Files transferred via Nearby Share, by the way, are not reduced in quality. There is, however, a limitation: the feature only works with devices that are within a radius of 25 meters away.

Step 1: with the feature enabled on your device, go to the gallery and select an image to transfer. Then tap the “Share by Proximity” or “Nearby Share” option.

The feature on Android may receive different names such as “Quick Share”. (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2: From then on, the device will check if there is another Android phone with the active functionality. Wait a few minutes.

If you are having difficulty, click “Need help sharing?” . (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3: Then tap on the device you want to share photos with.

To share photos without Internet on Android, select the device. (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4: to complete the shipment, the transfer must be authorized on the cell phone recipient.

Wait for the user to grant the necessary authorization for the shipment. (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5: Once the authorization is granted, your device will send the photos, videos and other selected files. Finally, you will see a notice that the process has ended. To exit the screen, click “Done”.

And click on “Done “. (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

With iOS mobile AirDrop, meanwhile, has been available for more than a decade and, like you you can imagine, works similarly to the neighboring OS feature. This means that the quality of the uploaded media is not affected either. Check out how to use it below. Step 1: if you have an iPhone, go to Control Center. To do this, drag the screen upwards. Tap the Bluetooth button to activate it, then tap the tab on which it is positioned.

Access the iPhone Control Center. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: With this action, you will see other connection options. At the bottom of the screen, select “AirDrop”.

Open the options of cell phone connection. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: Allow the connection to be made with any device on the iOS platform through the option “All”.

Change the AirDrop sharing options. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 4: Once Bluetooth and AirDrop are enabled, access the gallery phone and choose the photos you want to share. Now, click on the share icon, located in the lower left corner.