how-to-write-in-color-in-discord

Discord (Android | iOS | Linux | Mac | Windows | Web) is one of the most popular voice apps at the moment, especially among gamers or companies that want to facilitate employee communication. And because it is used by millions of people, it is clear that it could not lack an infinite number of features.

One of these functions is the formatting of the text sent by the utility , including the possibility of writing in color. This can help when highlighting a specific message or just getting the attention of other participants. In the tutorial below, we teach you how to write in color and other tips for formatting messages in Discord.

Text Formatting in Discord

Since 2004, Discord uses a formatting system known as Markdown, which strives for simplicity in editing simple texts. Initially, Markdown only supported HTML, but now it supports several formats. To highlight a particular block of text code, Discord uses a JavaScript library called Highlight.js.

What you need to know is that to put a text in color, you’ll need to add a command before and after writing a sentence. In some cases, it is also necessary to use an additional character for the action to be performed correctly. If there is no such combination at the beginning and end of the text, it will not be formatted.

The only exceptions are for bold, italic and underlined formatting, which already have dedicated buttons on Discord. For colored phrases, then yes, you will need to resort to the following commands.

How to write colored in Discord Learn to make your text colored in Discord (Image: Discord/Disclosure) As mentioned above, you must use characters before and after of writing a text. However, using colored fonts in Discord is still not as practical as it should be. That’s because most color codes need to be interconnected into a single variable that doesn’t accept spaces. An example: instead of writing “colored text in discord”, you need to use “colored text in discord” or “color_text_in_discord”. To top it off, Discord separates each available color into what the utility calls them “languages.” Each color is a language, so when writing in color, you need to enter the specific language to highlight the text. Yeah. no? But, at least for now, that’s how things work in Discord. Below, we’ll teach you the most common colors you can use in Discord, but on this link there are the complete list of languages ​​supported by the application. The following examples are also the simplest to use, as they only depend on a command at the beginning and end of the sentence. How to write in red in Discord Step 1: start by typing three backrest symbols (“`), which is the inverted acute accent. It is activated by pressing the button above the “Tab” key on its left once.

Next, type Diff. Here, “Diff” is the name of the language used by Discord for the red color in formatting. Step 3: skip a line and enter a single dash (-), the famous minus sign (“Shift + minus” on the keyboard) Now, write the text you want want to send. Step 4: skip a line and finish by putting three more back-quotes (“`). Your Discord text box should look like this: Use the “Diff” command to write in red in Discord (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) The result will look like this :

Your text in red will look like this (Capture of screen: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

How to write in orange in Dis cord

Step 1: type three backrest symbols (“`) and then type CSS.

Step 2: Skip a line and, at the beginning and end of your text, add a square bracket (). Step 3: skip a line and finish by putting three more back-quotes (“`). Your Discord text box should look like this: To write in orange, use the command “CSS” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) The result will look like this : The orange text will be displayed like this in Discord (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) How to write in yellow in Discord Step 1: enter three symbols of backquote (“`) and then type Fix. Step 2: skip a line and write your text. It is not necessary to enter additional commands. Step 3: skip a line and finish putting three more back-quotes (“`). Your Discord text box should look like this: For yellow, enter the command “Fix” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho /Canaltech) The result will look like this: The yellow text will look like this in Discord Screenshot: (Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) How to write in green in Discord Step 1: type three backstroke symbols (“`) and then type Diff. Step 2: skip a line and, before starting to write the text,type the plus sign (+).

Step 3: skip a line and finish by putting three more back-quotes (“`). Your Discord text box should look like this: “Diff” is the command to leave the Discord text in a darker green (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) The result will look like this: The result of the text in green will be like this (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) How to write in light green on Discord Step 1 : type three back-tone symbols (“`) and then type Bash.

Step 2: skip a line and write your text in quotation marks, at the beginning and at the end. Step 3: skip a line and finish by putting three more back-quotes (“`). Your Discord text box should look like this: For of course, the command used is the ” Bash” (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) The result will look like this:

The text in light green in Discord (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) How to write in blue no Discord Step 1: type three back-tone symbols (“`) and then type Ini.