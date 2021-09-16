2.9-billion-emails-contained-threats-in-the-first-half,-study-finds

Zix Corporation, a global provider of security solutions, has released its First Half Global Threats Report 2018.

Formbook dominates the world ranking of malware in August

Brazil registers , 2 billion cyberattack attempts in the 1st half Ransomware remains top digital threat in August

Report reveals that cybercriminals are quickly adopting new ones tactics to attack computer users. Among the main strategies employed are custom phishing attacks and URL and text-based scams, the latter accounting for more than 2.9 billion quarantined emails in the first half of 503838.

Troy Gill, research manager at Zix, believes that with the explosion of cybercrime in the first half of 2021, the population and corporations are realizing how essential threat blocking solutions are. Gill adds that companies cannot wait for new threats to appear and then look for ways to protect themselves, but rather that they must always be aware and up-to-date on new scams.