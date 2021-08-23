nepal fast bowler gulsan jha: nepal fast bowler gulsan jha impressed by his pace: nepal fast bowler gulshan jha impressed

New Delhi

A bowler is making a splash in Nepal cricket. My name is Gulshan Jha. The selectors are so impressed with Jha’s game that they have selected this player, who played only two matches, in the national team. He has been selected for the triangular series against Oman and America.

This series will be played from 14 to 20 September. It will be in Oman. Jha showed an amazing game while playing for the team of Nepal Police Club and impressed the selectors.

Playing for Nepal Police Club, Jha troubled the batsmen of Armed Police Force Club with his speed. The batsmen of Police Force Club did not understand anything. He took four wickets for 36 runs in seven overs. With the help of his bowling, the team won by 8 wickets.

Sometimes one innings or one ball makes you stand out. Gulshan Jha had a ball that got the most limelight. A video is going viral in which Jha threw Kathmandu Mayors XI’s Khadak Bohora. The ball bounced fast after hitting the pitch and passed through the batsman’s helmet. The batsman did not understand anything about this ball.