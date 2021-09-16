razer-gamer-accessories-will-be-distributed-by-ingram-micro-in-brazil

To expand the offer and reach of Razer products, the brand is now distributed in all regions of the country by Ingram Micro Brasil. Specialist in the gaming lifestyle, Razer offers headsets, mice, keyboards, mouse pads and other gaming accessories.

Ricardo Rodrigues, director of Ingram Micro Brasil, says that the agreement contributes to the expansion of the distributor’s portfolio, both for consoles and for computers. “We are going to supply resellers across the country with high quality products and offer options to which many partners still do not have access”, he highlights.

The initiative follows Ingram Micro Brasil’s strategy: seeking new technology to meet the needs of all business lines and its partners. “Our goal is to be the main player in the Brazilian market when it comes to gaming,” says Rodrigues. “Everything a gaming retailer needs or looks for can be found in the Ingram Micro portfolio.”

Ingram Micro is currently , in more than 34 countries. In Brazil, it operates heavily in the distribution of gamer consoles and peripherals. “Every retailer that operates with games notices the rise of the peripherals market. Alongside the new partnership, Ingram Micro will offer peripherals for all player profiles, from casual gamer to user high-end.”

Vitor Martins, director of Razer in Latin America, points out that the companies are already partners in the US. “We sought Ingram Micro because it is a reference in technology, in addition to having excellent infrastructure in Brazil. We hope that the partnership will take us to new heights, places where we are not yet present and other market segments, such as the corporate.”