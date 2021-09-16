all-about-the-iphone-13,-mini,-pro,-pro-max,-apple-watch-series-7-and-ipads

After months of leaks and rumors, Apple announced at an event this Tuesday (14) the iPhone family13. The new features keep many of the aspects of their predecessors, such as the flat sides and the now traditional square camera module, but refine the look in multiple aspects, while implementing a notable increase in battery life and several long-awaited features.

In addition to the arrival of a reduced notch, the Cupertino giant’s new cellphone line marks the debut of the first 120Hz Pro Motion screen on an iPhone, thicker cameras with advanced stabilization in all variants and more.

Like the previous generation, the line is composed of four models: the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Also similar to past releases, the devices share some basic specifications, such as the processor and storage, while having particularities of size, battery capacity, screen resolution and others.