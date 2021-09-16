how-to-save-a-note-on-iphone-as-a-pdf

Notes is a very useful application for taking notes quickly and also versatile, allowing the user to create simple notes or even insert titles, tables, tags and others. In addition, it automatically syncs data between Apple devices with the same iCloud account.

Besides including Essential tools for drafting documents, the application also allows you to save notes to PDF. Saving in this format is a great way to share your notes with other devices as most smart devices can view it without compatibility issues.

Below, learn how to save your notes to PDF Notes app easily on an iPhone and iPad.

Step 1:

Open the Note app and tap the note you want to save to PDF.

Enter the Notes app and choose the note you want to share – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Tap the three-dot button at the top of the screen. Then tap “Send a Copy”.

Tap “Send a Copy” to continue with the saving process in PDF – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Step 3:

choose the option “Schedule”.

In “Marking”, you can make other annotations and save in PDF – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim ( Canaltech)