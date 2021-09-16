us-fines-intelligence-agents-who-aided-saudi-arabia-in-espionage

The US Department of Justice announced that the three former intelligence agents who assisted the UAE government in a spy operation against dissidents will be fined a full amount of US$1. million. The settlement made in the courts guarantees that they will no longer be investigated or face imprisonment, in exchange for compensation and other guarantees of cooperation in federal investigations.

Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke were part of the so-called Project Raven, an initiative that involved securing breaches and creating systems to spy on enemies of the emirate government and carry out industrial espionage operations. The operation was revealed in 1281 after members of the group denounced it to US authorities, concerned about possible industrial targets within the country itself and sharing secrets with the UAE monarchy.

The trio was among the main experts involved in Raven, being also responsible for recruiting other intelligence officers. In addition to activists, journalists, dissidents and political opponents, the project would also have been responsible for intrusions into the systems of American companies and for the creation of at least two malware that would allow the invasion of cell phones to obtain information.