nightmare-alley-│-new-film-by-guillermo-del-toro-gains-first-images

Guillermo del Toro’s new film, Nightmare Alley, has just gained new images that give a little of the tone we can expect from production. Inspired by the book of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, the film recreates the atmosphere of the years 1940, placing the characters in the midst of a circus of bizarreness in a story that flirts between the supernatural and the monstrosity of the human being.

The plot revolves around an ambitious crook, played by Bradley Cooper, who is able to manipulate people with extreme ease, and who decides to join forces with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) as dangerous as he. And then the script goes on to explore both the misadventures of this bandit and the game he ends up getting into because of his partner. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

In addition to Cooper and Blanchett, the film also features a strong cast, such as Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Toni Collete and Ron Pearlman. This is Del Toro’s first film since he won the Oscar for Best Picture for The Shape of Water, in 2017.

The images released do not reveal much about the plot, but they give a good dose of how this period setting is turning out. Furthermore, the photography of the scenes also draws a lot of attention and shows that Nightmare Alley has everything to be one of the strong names in the awards next year.