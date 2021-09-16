nightmare-alley-│-new-film-by-guillermo-del-toro-gains-first-images

Guillermo del Toro’s new film, Nightmare Alley, has just gained new images that give a little of the tone we can expect from production. Inspired by the book of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, the film recreates the atmosphere of the years 1940, placing the characters in the midst of a circus of bizarreness in a story that flirts between the supernatural and the monstrosity of the human being.
The plot revolves around an ambitious crook, played by Bradley Cooper, who is able to manipulate people with extreme ease, and who decides to join forces with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) as dangerous as he. And then the script goes on to explore both the misadventures of this bandit and the game he ends up getting into because of his partner.
In addition to Cooper and Blanchett, the film also features a strong cast, such as Willem Dafoe, Rooney Mara, Toni Collete and Ron Pearlman. This is Del Toro’s first film since he won the Oscar for Best Picture for The Shape of Water, in 2017.
The images released do not reveal much about the plot, but they give a good dose of how this period setting is turning out. Furthermore, the photography of the scenes also draws a lot of attention and shows that Nightmare Alley has everything to be one of the strong names in the awards next year.
Also a poster was released that gives a little more prominence to this darker tone of the production. The art focuses on the face of the character played by Bradley Cooper in the shadows with several posters with monster and man-eating art in the background. On the side, a single sentence that sets the tone of the story: man or monster.
The expectation is that the first trailer of Nightmare Alley
is released later this week. The premiere of the feature is scheduled for the day 15 of December in the United States — a very busy weekend, which coincides with Spider-Man: No Return Home and one week before Matrix Resurrections.
