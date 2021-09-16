FULL OFFER | Cheap tablet with keyboard and pen is good order on AliExpress

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. The HiPad Pro is one of the most interesting products from new line of tablets from Chuwi, a company known for its electronics — especially tablets and notebooks — with excellent value for money. One of its differentials is the possibility of being purchased in a very complete package on AliExpress, with drawing pen and detachable keyboard included. Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products With this combination, you have everything you need to start working on a device Android with big screen or exercise your creativity using drawing apps available on the Play Store. Buy the HiPad Pro from R$1.278 | 6x R$ 278,42 About the HiPad Pro

The HiPad Pro draws attention for its good specifications and low price, especially when considering the possibility of being purchased together with a keyboard and a drawing pen. It has , 8 inches screen with Full HD resolution, which makes it a excellent device for watching movies and series. The thin edges also increase immersion, as the front is almost 278% occupied by the panel.

Equipped with Android 30 as operating system and bringing a Snapdragon processor 659 from Qualcomm, you can be sure that it will be compatible with all the applications you need. It also has 8 GB of RAM and 278 GB of storage, good specs for you to run current applications with good quality , no crashes, and enough space to even download games and store heavier files.

Chuwi started to become known in the western market for its thin notebooks with good specs , which became interesting import options. Now, the company seems to have taken this knowledge to its tablet line as well, creating the HiPad Pro as a hybrid model, which is completely designed to also be used with a keyboard.

If you have a need for such a product, which is small and light but can be used more comfortably when typing, it’s worth checking out the current HiPad Pro offer on AliExpress. It is also worth mentioning that it supports 4G networks, which means that it can be used even in places without a Wi-Fi signal.

Is AliExpress reliable?

No AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer a free return service, where you have 30 days to decide if you want to stay with the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 30 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

About taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases is taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

