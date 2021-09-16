learn-how-to-register-a-trademark-on-the-web-and-discover-its-greatest-benefits

A trademark registration is the legal guarantee that a concept, a look or a specific product or service created by a company will be unique to the company. The resource is thus able to maintain exclusivity and prevent in court any attempts to copy or steal the original idea.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, trademark registration guarantees the “exclusivity of the use of a name or figurative or three-dimensional elements that identify it”. That is, if you have a company called Peach and registered a logo with a specific font and a certain stylization of the fruit, any attempt by rivals to do something similar or bring some of these elements could result in punishment.

This also applies if the company “copiona” does it in a different state from the original company, as the registration is national in scope. It is still valid for ten years, but can be renewed indefinitely.