tips-for-playing-subway-surfers-on-android

One of the biggest phenomenons in mobile gaming, Subway Surfers (Android | iOS) is a casual-looking title that has changed over time, introducing different scenarios and characters, to stay relevant even after years of launch and for sure everyone has had it on their mobile device at some point.
The title challenges the player’s decision-making and reflex, thinking about it we prepared some tips for players to improve their performance in the SYBO game and break their records in this charismatic universe.
Don’t get flustered
Be it the items you earn in the chests or those you collect in the scenario during the race to get different bonuses at the start, collect coins through magnets or get a speed bonus that will help the player to beat your record.
Always stay on top
Besides having a wide view of the scenery, being above the trains makes the player also in a safer position and avoids the impact against other trains.
Keep always at the top to have a better view of what happens (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Captura)
