tips-for-playing-subway-surfers-on-android

One of the biggest phenomenons in mobile gaming, Subway Surfers (Android | iOS) is a casual-looking title that has changed over time, introducing different scenarios and characters, to stay relevant even after years of launch and for sure everyone has had it on their mobile device at some point.

The title challenges the player’s decision-making and reflex, thinking about it we prepared some tips for players to improve their performance in the SYBO game and break their records in this charismatic universe.

Don’t get flustered

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The game mechanics are quite simple, the tutorial lasts less than a second, and it gives the idea that it is an easy game, but therein lies the danger. It’s common to execute the moves before the right moment and it costs your running. Be calm to make the right decisions at the right time. Making wrong decisions makes you closer to losing (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Always think ahead It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re running away from the guard in Subway Surfers, but it’s also important to think about which path to take next. The game directly communicates the hardest or easiest path and also where you can find more coins, so always look to the horizon and see which path will bring you the most benefits. Choose the path you will follow carefully (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Pay attention to moving trains The player’s biggest enemies are trains. Stationary or moving, they present the dangers and the player must be aware of the speed they move to know if the correct decision is to stay in line and pick up all the coins or play safely, avoiding the game over. Pay attention to the speed of the trains to detour safely (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Use the power-ups Be it the items you earn in the chests or those you collect in the scenario during the race to get different bonuses at the start, collect coins through magnets or get a speed bonus that will help the player to beat your record.

Vest the power ups for you r advantage in the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Always stay on top

Besides having a wide view of the scenery, being above the trains makes the player also in a safer position and avoids the impact against other trains.