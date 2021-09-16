fake-twitter-profile-blocking-is-used-as-bait-to-steal-data

The risk of losing your Twitter account was the bait used in a fraudulent email campaign aimed at stealing users’ credentials and data from fake websites. The page, which had already been taken down, was sent through a legitimate email marketing system as a way to evade detection by security systems and give the fraud an appearance of legitimacy.

The attempt draws attention for its low sophistication, but at the same time, for how it takes advantage of of common inattentions to go unnoticed. Starting, of course, with the message itself, which features the design and actual text of a Twitter statement about account blocking, even with official help topics and social network security tips — on the button where the Potential victim is prompted to click, however, is the scam, with a fraudulent website that asked for credentials to access the social network.

The email itself was created from from the Ascend platform, a legitimate email marketing service owned by website creation company Wix. The fraudulent website is also hidden by a link from the same company, which helps to hide the fraud intent of automated systems to combat phishing and spam; the same goes for the address responsible for sending, used in tests of triggering advertisements for different email accounts.