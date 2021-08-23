Approved! Ford Mustang Match-E electric SUV passes severe test; see the video

The catchphrase “Raça Forte” is one of the most famous in the automotive market and a source of pride for Ford, recognized as one of the automakers that know how to make sturdy cars for work. But the company wants that fame carried over to other models, like the electric Mustang Mach-E SUV, which has just passed severe tests for endurance and performance in adverse conditions.

Among the demonstrations made by Ford with its electric SUV are exposure to a water jet with a pressure of 1,700 PSI, driving at 100 km/h over a gravel road, a simulation of entering and exiting the vehicle repeatedly to gauge quality. the upholstery and the launch of objects and misuse of the 15-inch multimedia center, one of the highlights of this vehicle.

“We’ve gone to great lengths to subject the Mustang Mach-E to extreme testing to help ensure it’s ready to take on the rigors of the open road. Electric vehicles shouldn’t be limited to well-paved city and suburban streets. “And so customers can live with confidence or venture out on rocky roads without worrying about how easy it is to chip paint,” said Donna Dickson, chief program engineer for the Mustang Mach-E.

The Mustang Mach-E is a big bet by Ford in the electric car market. Inheriting the name of the brand’s iconic combustion sports car, this vehicle should be the company’s highlight in this segment for the next few years, as it brings with it a great technology package and an excellent engine. His visit to Brazil is already confirmed, but without a date set by the automaker.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Source: Ford USA

Did you like this article?

Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.