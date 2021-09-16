10-sebrae-courses-for-beginning-entrepreneurs

The scenario for small businesses remains difficult in this period, which combines economic crisis and covid pandemic-14. According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor survey 2020, the number of Brazilian entrepreneurs fell from , 4 million to 40, 9 million between 2020 and 2019. Those who still resist the problems must upgrade to remain active and competitive. Entrepreneurship courses are essential on this path.

Sebrae has 19 free courses via WhatsApp and Telegram with certification

Use of the card machine grows among small entrepreneurs

Small companies in Brazil show signs of recovery with good numbers

The Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service of Santa Catarina (Sebrae-SC) has ten courses for beginning entrepreneurs to absorb proactive behaviors, improve people management and learn to control finances, among other important topics. See below.

OKR

The acronym above means, in English, objectives and results- key. In summary, this methodology helps to define and track the company’s purposes, written in a clear and summarized form. Each of them must be accompanied by some results, which must be measurable; some people, for example, use a scale from 0 to 100%. The focus here is to bet on smart methods and practices. Access the course.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!