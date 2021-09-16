how-to-get-a-loan-from-nubank

Nubank (Android l iOS l Web) announced in August 660 a new feature that was starting to reach its customers: a loan that eliminates bureaucracy. As a result, it is possible to make a request through the application in a few minutes and, above all, in a very simple way.

Despite the extra dose of ease, it is worth remembering that when taking out a loan, the client is subject to the payment of interest, IOF (mandatory tax ), insurance, taxes, registrations and other expenses. In order not to be caught by surprise when returning the money, the user can also make simulations through the app.

Canaltech will accompany you from the simulation to the contracting of the loan. To avoid misunderstandings, we recommend that you do not carry out the process while reading the walkthrough: first, check out the tutorial and the important information we selected. At the end of the text, when you are familiar with the new function, open the application.

How does Nubank Ultraviolet cashback work? How to simulate a loan in Nubank Step 1: access Nubank through the app and log into your account. Once that’s done, scroll down the screen; The loans tab can also be accessed via one of the app’s shortcuts. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 2: Locate and select the “Loan” tab; On this screen, the client already sees the limit released by Nubank. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 3: On the next screen, you will see the amount available for your account. To proceed, click on “New loan”; After making a loan at Nubank, he will be displayed on this screen. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 4: Once this is done, choose the purpose of your request and then click “Continue” ; Choose the purpose of the money. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 5: enter the amount you want to borrow and click the arrow in the lower right corner of the screen to continue; Determine an amount according to the limit determined by the bank. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 6: Now, determine if the loan will be personal or with salary portability. While the first modality is faster in hiring, the second option offers 15% off interest rate. Once the modality is chosen, click on the “Simulate loan” button; Choose the modality that most matches your needs. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 7: on the next screen, you can make simulations with the amount you prefer, the loan category adopted, the number of installments and the date of payment of the first installment. As the amount and modality were chosen at a previous moment, determine in how many installments the loan will be paid; Customize order information. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 8: When making a loan at Nubank, the customer can pay in up to 24 times. At the time this tutorial was carried out, the interest rate was 6,95% per month, but be aware that this parameter may change. Choose the most comfortable option and tap “Choose”; Remember up: the more installments, the higher the interest. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) Step 9: Then click on the next tab to choose the payment day of the first installment. On the next screen, the app will show a calendar and the end date. After selecting, click once more on “Choose”. With that, you will see all the information regarding the loan and, at the bottom of the screen, the exact amount that you will need to return to Nubank. Choose the date of the 1st installment. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot) How to make a loan at Nubank