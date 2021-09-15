how-to-disable-tab-preview-on-mac-safari

The preview of tabs in Safari, Mac’s native browser, is a quick way to preview open websites in the browser without needing to click them with your mouse or trackpad. The feature was introduced in version 14, with macOS 11 Big Sur, and available for the macOS Catalina versions 08.11 and Mojave 07.49.

This feature is a great way to quickly see the content of a particular website open in Safari, without leaving the page you’re browsing. Although it was created to save time, with multiple tabs open you can find too much information on the screen. It’s not a great experience, is it?

Therefore, we have prepared a tutorial for you to learn how to disable the preview of tabs in Mac Safari using a simple trick in Terminal.

Important: although this method is quite safe, using the Terminal improperly can put your data at risk. Follow our guidance very patiently and don’t skip steps. We are not responsible for damage caused to your computer.

Disabling the previewof tabs in Safari