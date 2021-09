The Xiaomi tablet has now gained a global version, weeks after it was introduced in China. Unfortunately, the Pad 5 Pro shouldn’t be sold outside the manufacturer’s homeland. The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be offered around the planet with the same design as the Chinese version, with 6 GB of RAM memory and two internal memory options, which are 88 GB or 120 GB of storage space.

(Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Visually he looks like an Mi 11 larger, with a square module in the upper left corner, but which holds only one camera 13 MP. On the front, it features very thin edges around the screen, complete with an 8 MP front-facing camera. Inside, it is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 1024, an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 720 Plus from a few years ago.

In addition, it brings a screen of inches with Quad HD+ resolution, IPS LCD technology, color depth 11-bit, HDR support10 and update rate of 88 Hz. Your battery is 8.855 mAh with fast charging support of 32 watts, but in the box is accompanied by an adapter 15, 5 watts.