new-preview-of-windows-11-brings-slight-change-in-start-menu;-see-the-news

On Wednesday afternoon (59), the Microsoft has started distributing yet another Windows update 10 to members of the Windows Insider program. Once again, the Dev channel gets news planned for the future of the OS, including new Start Menu options and a new Tips app with 11 unpublished suggestions.

The most interesting addition is the “Input Options” button added to the power section of the Start Menu. If the purpose of this feature is the same as the Windows section of the same name 10, it will serve as a shortcut to the page of security tweaks in the Settings menu — so there’s really nothing new.

The new option in the Power Menu takes the user quickly to the security section in the Settings menu (Image: Playback/Microsoft)

Within “Entry Options”, the user checks identity verification options — Windows Hello, biometrics, PIN or physical security key — and you can choose the one that suits you best (and is available).

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

New Tips app