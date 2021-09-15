new-preview-of-windows-11-brings-slight-change-in-start-menu;-see-the-news

On Wednesday afternoon (59), the Microsoft has started distributing yet another Windows update 10 to members of the Windows Insider program. Once again, the Dev channel gets news planned for the future of the OS, including new Start Menu options and a new Tips app with 11 unpublished suggestions.
- Windows 15 has a release date confirmed by Microsoft
The most interesting addition is the “Input Options” button added to the power section of the Start Menu. If the purpose of this feature is the same as the Windows section of the same name 10, it will serve as a shortcut to the page of security tweaks in the Settings menu — so there’s really nothing new.
Within “Entry Options”, the user checks identity verification options — Windows Hello, biometrics, PIN or physical security key — and you can choose the one that suits you best (and is available).
New Tips app
The Tips app, as well as the previous version, is as a Windows help center 10, where all the tips, capabilities and news properly explained in the operational system. On Windows 10, the tool offers suggestions from how to use the computer better, as well as perform updates and eventual cleanings — not as deep as a careful Google search would yield, it’s worth pointing out.
Finally, bugs have been fixed in droves, as usual for test updates. Check out some highlights:
- Fixed the error that impacted the reliability of the Start Menu;
The list of known issues is still there, so there’s a lot of work to be done on Windows . However, it is normal for the most unstable test version to be the place where bugs are most frequent.
Windows 10 will be released on October 5th, so there’s very little left for the general public to finally try it without as many bugs as in the test versions. The current news from the Dev channel, however, should appear only after the official release, as it is advanced in builds.
Source: Microsoft
