how-to-use-the-whatsapp-shopping-cart

With WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp users (Android | iOS | Web) have gained a new way of contacting establishments. Through the platform, retailers are able to create a catalog and offer their products so that customers can place orders in a simple and practical way.
This way, if you are interacting with a store on the platform, you can organize all your orders in one place — the shopping cart — and even use WhatsApp Pay to make the payment. If you would like to know how to use the messenger’s shopping cart, check out the step by step below!
Step 1
: Start a conversation on WhatsApp with an establishment and tap the "Shop" icon in the top menu.
: Start a conversation on WhatsApp with an establishment and tap the “Shop” icon in the top menu.
