Amrullah Saleh, son of the legendary commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, is on the field against the Taliban!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 23, 2021
59

THE KEY NAME OF THE RESISTANCE is THE SON OF THE “LEGENDARY COMMANDER”
The key name of the resistance in Pecşir is Amrullah Salih, son of the “legendary commander” Ahmed Shah Mesud, who fought against the Soviets and started resistance against the Taliban.

Afghan soldiers and militias fleeing the Taliban accept Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who declared himself interim president, as their leader.

“I call on all free Afghans who reject slavery to join me in Panjshir, our country’s last free bastion of suffering,” Ahmet Masud wrote in a letter to the international press.

