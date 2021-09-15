4-offers-with-incredible-prices-for-those-who-love-to-import-from-china

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. Small and cheap electronics are always between the most popular product choices on international shopping sites. Many items from recognized brands can be found easily on sites like AliExpress for low prices and become great purchases for those looking to save. Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products To help you find good branded products Recognized as Xiaomi and Amazfit, we have separated some of the best current deals on electronics that are at incredible prices buying on AliExpress. Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Mi Band 6 maintains the proposal of previous models of being a small, discreet and simple device, which you put on your wrist and you can even forget that you are using it during the day. In addition to monitoring your physical activities and providing a great help when taking care of your health, it can be used to display notifications that arrive on your cell phone, allowing you to pick up your smartphone only when you are sure you need to answer someone. This new version of Mi Band has a bigger screen, now with 1,48 inch, and an optimized interface to take advantage of this space, displaying all the content in an even more organized way. The battery remains a strong point of the Mi Band, as it can last up to 14 days away from the outlet with just one charge. The main news of Mi Band 6 are in the new physical activities she manages to register. Now they are 26 different exercises, including zumba, basketball, volleyball and pilates. The monitoring of sleep and heart rate is still present, recording important data about your health and showing some tips on how you can take better care of your body. Buy the Mi Band 6 for R$ ,184 Amazfit Bip S Lite

For those who prefer devices with a shape closer to a watch, the Amazfit Bip S Lite is an interesting option. It has a transflective screen, which makes it much easier to use outdoors, as it is visible even in bright places. For those who exercise, it is possible to monitor activities such as running, walking, cycling, elliptical and others.

Health monitoring follows what is expected of products in this line, with your heart rate being recorded constantly, even when you’re not physically active, to give you an overview of your health. Amazfit uses the same PAI system as Mi Band 6, which collects the information and organizes all of it in a single number, which reflects your health status, and also gives tips on how to improve this number.

Another strong point of the model is the battery, which lasts up to 34 days before it needs to be recharged. Adding this to the fact that the Amazfit Bip S Lite is a very light device, weighing only 26 grams, it’s a great device for those who want to put it on their arm and simply forget that it’s there most of the time, using it only when they need it, or to view a notification without pick up the cell phone or to control the music that is playing.

Buy the Amazfit Bip S Lite for R$ 184,20 BlitzWolf AirAux AA-UM11 BlitzWolf has a strong presence in the audio arena, with its fully wireless headphones being part of it. of an increasingly interesting product line. The AirAux AA-UM are among the company’s newest products and are another good choice of headphones for those looking to listen to music and make wireless calls. They have dynamic driver from mm, a design thought to fit comfortably in the ear, good isolation from external sounds and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures compatibility with virtually any modern device, as well as allowing you to stay at a greater distance from the cell phone when listening something or talking to someone. As well as other models like the AirAux AA-UM14 are charger in the carrying case. They last up to 4 hours with continuous audio playback, 48 hours in standby mode and can be fully charged in the case up to four times, before you plug the box into a power source to re-charge. In short, it’s a total autonomy of 11 hours. These headphones are even cheaper using the special discount coupon, which you can find in the highlighted link below. Take advantage of the promotional price to buy AirAux AA-UM20 for a very interesting price.