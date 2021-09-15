4-offers-with-incredible-prices-for-those-who-love-to-import-from-china

IMPORTANT: stay tuned for the date publication of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to availability of stock and duration of the offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
Small and cheap electronics are always between the most popular product choices on international shopping sites. Many items from recognized brands can be found easily on sites like AliExpress for low prices and become great purchases for those looking to save.
Access AliExpress to buy these and other international products
To help you find good branded products Recognized as Xiaomi and Amazfit, we have separated some of the best current deals on electronics that are at incredible prices buying on AliExpress.
Xiaomi Mi Band 6
For those who prefer devices with a shape closer to a watch, the Amazfit Bip S Lite is an interesting option. It has a transflective screen, which makes it much easier to use outdoors, as it is visible even in bright places. For those who exercise, it is possible to monitor activities such as running, walking, cycling, elliptical and others.
Health monitoring follows what is expected of products in this line, with your heart rate being recorded constantly, even when you’re not physically active, to give you an overview of your health. Amazfit uses the same PAI system as Mi Band 6, which collects the information and organizes all of it in a single number, which reflects your health status, and also gives tips on how to improve this number.
Another strong point of the model is the battery, which lasts up to 34 days before it needs to be recharged. Adding this to the fact that the Amazfit Bip S Lite is a very light device, weighing only 26 grams, it’s a great device for those who want to put it on their arm and simply forget that it’s there most of the time, using it only when they need it, or to view a notification without pick up the cell phone or to control the music that is playing.
Buy the Amazfit Bip S Lite for R$ 184,20
BlitzWolf AirAux AA-UM11
BlitzWolf AirAux AA-UM11
BlitzWolf has a strong presence in the audio arena, with its fully wireless headphones being part of it. of an increasingly interesting product line. The AirAux AA-UM are among the company’s newest products and are another good choice of headphones for those looking to listen to music and make wireless calls.
They have dynamic driver from mm, a design thought to fit comfortably in the ear, good isolation from external sounds and Bluetooth 5.0, which ensures compatibility with virtually any modern device, as well as allowing you to stay at a greater distance from the cell phone when listening something or talking to someone.
As well as other models like the AirAux AA-UM14 are charger in the carrying case. They last up to 4 hours with continuous audio playback, 48 hours in standby mode and can be fully charged in the case up to four times, before you plug the box into a power source to re-charge. In short, it’s a total autonomy of 11 hours.
These headphones are even cheaper using the special discount coupon, which you can find in the highlighted link below. Take advantage of the promotional price to buy AirAux AA-UM20 for a very interesting price.
Buy AirAux AA-UM11 for R$ 84
SanDisk MicroSD Card
Delivery, import fees and refund
On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive one product different from the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.
As most of the products sold come from Asia, the deadlines are delivery can be longer than that found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 34 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.
About taxation
Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may become more expensive after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way out to save money is keeping an eye on promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the team do Canaltech Offers incessantly searches all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss out on more offers like this one!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥
503830