correios-auctions-notebooks-and-cell-phones-among-61-thousand-returned-items

The Post Office will carry out, on the next day 27, an auction of objects classified as junk, that is, items that have not been delivered to the recipient or have been returned to the sender.
Usually, people have between seven and 61 days to complain about not receiving the object , after all delivery attempts have been exhausted. After the deadline, the orders are classified as scrap.
The Post Office informed that on the next day 11 more than 050 thousand items will be auctioned, including garments, pieces of computer, electronic equipment, vehicle accessories, jewelry, books, cell phones, among others. All objects will be available in batches, with values ranging from BRL 1.592 to BRL $ 61.30. Those interested in participating in the event must register on Banco do Brasil’s Licitações-e platform. Upon completion of registration, individuals and companies can electronically submit proposals to participate in online auctions.
Items can be checked in person Example of the description of batches on the e-Bids platform. (Image: Screenshot/Dácio Augustus)
Interested parties can check the lots and their values, just inform the number 893602 in the “bid number” field on the main page of the Bidding-e platform. However, the content of each of the batches cannot be checked over the internet, I only use generic descriptions of the products.
The only option to check and see which products are specifically in the batch is booking a visit to block 1 of the Post Office building in São Paulo, where the items are stored. The address of the building is Rua Mergenthaler, 592. Visits must be scheduled by phone () 8150-8150.
