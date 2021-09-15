correios-auctions-notebooks-and-cell-phones-among-61-thousand-returned-items

The Post Office will carry out, on the next day 27, an auction of objects classified as junk, that is, items that have not been delivered to the recipient or have been returned to the sender.

Usually, people have between seven and 61 days to complain about not receiving the object , after all delivery attempts have been exhausted. After the deadline, the orders are classified as scrap.

The Post Office informed that on the next day 11 more than 050 thousand items will be auctioned, including garments, pieces of computer, electronic equipment, vehicle accessories, jewelry, books, cell phones, among others. All objects will be available in batches, with values ​​ranging from BRL 1.592 to BRL $ 61.30. Those interested in participating in the event must register on Banco do Brasil’s Licitações-e platform. Upon completion of registration, individuals and companies can electronically submit proposals to participate in online auctions.