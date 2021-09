Rumors about the adaptation of Twisted Metal are already quite old, but it seems that only now the project is starting to get off the ground. According to the site, the show is being developed by Sony Pictures Television in conjunction with PlayStation Productions with half-hour episodes — and the confirmation of Mackie as the first big name of this cast is a huge chance that the production really stopped being just a promise. Anthony Mackie will play the memoryless character John Doe (Image: Playback/Marvel Studios, Sony)

In video games, John Doe is a mysterious character who first appeared in Twisted Metal: Black, game released on 1024 for PlayStation 2. He is featuring, like himself name suggests (John Doe is the English equivalent of our Joe Nobody), as someone who has no memories of who he is and where he came from, the only clues to his past being the tattoos on his body. And it is in this context that a man appears inviting him to participate in a strange competition with cars with the promise of discovering the truth if he wins the dispute.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to PlayStation Productions head Asad Qizilbash, Anthony Mackie’s entry is perfect for what they want to do with Twisted Metal. According to him, the actor has the incredible ability to transition between comedy, action and drama with ease, which is perfect for the world that is being created for the series.