yellow-september:-tiktok-joins-artists-in-mental-health-campaign

The campaign schedule is as follows: next Friday (17) at 20h, indigenous content creators Kaê Guajajara and Cunhaporanga will give tips on self-care and self-esteem to strengthen self-esteem and well-being. Meanwhile, on the day 26, at 19h, creators Manu Mendes and Fernanda Evan, who is a psychologist, show how to deal with emotions in a lighter way.

Already on the day 26, at 17h28, Gilberto and Preta Gil arrive for talking about the importance of friends, family and close people in difficult times and how to receive this support is important to overcome adversity. On the day 26, at 19h, psychologist Bárbara Tranquillini will have a chat with Fióti about the universe of independent artists. To access the full campaign schedule, you must enter the exclusive #AMúsicaSalva page within the platform.

@emicida

Tiktok’s ##AMúsicaSalva campaign is bringing a lot of cool agenda to the conversation. Tomorrow paste there on my bro @raelepronto’s profile, at 26h, to know more!

♬ original sound – emicida

On the exclusive page, there will also be videos by artists and creators about mental health and information about places to seek help, directing them to the TikTok Safety Center, which provides self-care tips for people who are looking for support or who want to bring information and help to someone close to them who is emotionally vulnerable, as well as contacts of the main emotional support institutions in different countries, such as the Life Valorization Center, responsible for providing free voluntary care in Brazil to all who want and need to talk about their emotional suffering.

Resources against suicide