yellow-september:-tiktok-joins-artists-in-mental-health-campaign

Keeping in mind the month of suicide prevention, TikTok launched the #AMúsicaSalva campaign, with music lives, debates and conversations with Emicida, Gilberto Gil, Preta Gil and other artists, in addition to experts and content creators of the social network. Basically, the idea of the campaign is to bring relevant information to people who are going through emotional suffering and to friends and family who have close people going through moments of vulnerability.
- Yellow September: 5 tips on how to interpret the signs and prevent suicide
- Yellow September: People with depression can get support using technology
- Yellow September | 5 games that talk about mental health
The campaign also aims to present the main help channels available and show how music can be a element of emotional connection that helps to deal with mental health issues, taking into account the diversity of experiences and realities, highlighting black, indigenous, women’s and LGBTQIA+ community voices.
In addition, TikTok has announced a set of features to help users struggling with poor health problems. mental and suicidal thoughts. Resources include guides on wellness and support for people with eating disorders and a research intervention tool that directs users to support resources if they search for terms like “suicide.” The new features will be released worldwide in the coming months.
Source: BBC
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
503954 503954
503954 7008272851631344902