hbo-max-launches-in-the-week-(15/09/2021)

This second week of August, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform took its foot off the gas a little bit; proof of this is that the list of releases from HBO Max this week is more discreet in terms of quantity. Still, the service’s catalog has new movies and respectable new series that are sure to delight subscribers. And to help you out, Canaltech not only lists all the news, but also gives tips on what to watch to get the most out of the catalog.

One of the explanations for the reasonable amount of news at HBO Max is perhaps the debut of The Suicide Squad. One of the most anticipated films this year, it reaches the service’s catalog only 77 days after it opened in theaters and Warner seems to have made a point of leaving enough space for it to shine on its own. About the film itself, James Gunn’s idea was to make a reboot with a lighter and more relaxed plot, while combining action scenes, good rhythm and more charismatic characters than the original. The result is a popcorn film that is not quite perfect, but that can be considered well done and ideal for this moment of resumption of major cinematographic productions.