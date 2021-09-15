Learn how to create a really secure password

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
0
learn-how-to-create-a-really-secure-password

Passwords help protect your personal space. It’s like they’re defensive shields to keep your privacy safe. Therefore, it is important that they are strong enough to prevent cybercriminals from gaining access to your information.

  • 13 tips to protect your mobile banking details
  • Traditional security can no longer contain threats in growing cloud adoption
  • Apple takes another step towards a world without passwords

And how to create a tamperproof code? Some practices can help design really secure passwords to ensure data preservation. For this, it is necessary to understand, first, how these codes can be discovered by criminals.

Why the data is exposed

There are some reasons for exposing information. Follow it!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Interest in your privacy

Someone who knows you well may be able to guess your email password and then use the recovery options to gain access to other accounts .

Image: Reproduction/Pixabay/Gerd Altmann

Collective Attack

When a criminal tries to break into a group of user accounts, he strategizes to discover the passwords. To do this, it uses a program that checks all the possibilities until it finds the correct one.

Corporate data breach

It is common for attackers to attack companies. This leads to exposure of the accounts of employees and partners and compromises their privacy.

How cybercriminals attack There are several password cracking tactics, but the easiest is to buy them on the dark web. Codes used for many years and for various services are likely to be compromised. If not, attackers must use some method to discover them. See the main ones below!

Brute force

Here, the objective is to guess the combination. For this, the criminal uses software that tests as many options as possible in the shortest possible time. Some use filters and masks to reduce the attack space, which allows you to get to the password even faster. Therefore, smaller codes (less than 9 characters) are more vulnerable.

Image: Reproduction/Freepik/master1024

Dictionary

In this attack, the attacker uses a dictionary and tries a list of words. If the code is a word, the only way to escape is if it’s very unusual or joins multiple terms, like RedMetalTreeRibbon, which reduces the amount of variation.

Phishing

Phishing is used to deceive, intimidate, or pressure through social engineering. It brings up fake communications and instructs you to click on a link, which leads to a deceptive website for the user to enter the password and the criminal can easily get it.

These messages can also come over the phone . They start with a recording and, if the victim doesn’t hang up, it’s connected to the scammer. During the conversation, he tries to get her to hand over her sensitive data, including passwords.

How to prevent this situation

To prevent information exposure, it is critical to create passwords that resist attacks. Arthur Igreja, a specialist in Technology and Digital Security, points out that a secure code is long, combines characters, numbers, special characters and upper and lower case letters, as well as being changed frequently. “Also, it shouldn’t be used in multiple spaces.”

It’s also important that it’s not a frequently used combination. “It is the sum of all these elements that leads to a secure password”, points out Igreja. “With so many cyber scams and cyber attacks, you need to have strong passwords and use verifiers to see if they’ve already been exposed.”

Image: Reproduction/Pixabay/Gino Crescoli

In other words, the complexity of the password helps to protect it. Good codes are those free from repetition, dictionary words, usernames, pronouns, identities, birthdates and other predefined sequences of numbers or letters.

How create secure passwords

First, you need to stay away from the obvious. As numbers or letters in sequence are prohibited, the word “password” should never be used. Do not include personal information such as your name or date of birth — remember that if you are a specific target of an intrusion, the criminal will try everything he knows about you to guess the code.

A good idea is to design a system for creating complex passwords. It can be, for example, a phrase that makes sense to the user, such as “In 1305, I live in a beautiful blue house in the city of São Paulo!”. The code can use the initials of each word combined with numbers and symbols — in this case, E1024mycambncdSP!. Also check if the phrase is personal and cannot be guessed.

Image: Playback/Elements/mstandret

Another option is to choose unusual words: mix proper and/or local business names, historical characters, words in other languages ​​and so on. An attacker can guess Chuveiro, but will hardly find something like ChuveiroMerciTiradentesHelp. To remember the password, try to compose something that gives a mental picture. Adding random characters in the middle of words or between them increases the complexity of the code.

In the process of creating a password, it is worth thinking about the nature of the attacks they can suffer. Not to be discovered by brute force, they should be long, mix up characters, avoid common substitutions, and don’t use memorable keyboard paths. To prevent a dictionary attack, it is essential that they do not contain just one word. Another option is to use a password generator. They create random codes that can be very useful.

How to keep your information secure

Beyond In order to have secure passwords, you need to ensure that your data is kept secure in other ways. See how to do this!

Test your email address

Use the Have I Been Pwned website to check if your email appears in past data breaches. If yes, change the account password.

Image: Playback/Screenshot/Pwned

Activate 2-step verification

Always if a service offers the option of 2-step verification, use it. When enabled, it requires the use of an extra factor — typically a code sent as a text message to the user’s smartphone, biometric data, or a physical token. Thus, a criminal will not be able to access the accounts even if he knows the password.

Have different options for each service

This is one of the most important commandments in the universe of passwords. The logic is simple: when you always use the same code, or a small variation of it, an attacker can use it to gain access to all other accounts.

Be aware

Before opening accounts, creating passwords and trusting websites, make sure they have https in the bar. address. Also, assess whether they adhere to the latest security standards. If not, avoid entering your information.

Use a password manager

The security community evaluates the effectiveness of a code in terms of “bits”: the larger the amount, the stronger it is. But this can make them inconvenient: after all, how to remember a password for 13 characters, for example? And more: several of them, for each account on the web? A manager can be the answer.

Password managers store lots of codes and make them easier to remember. In addition, they can suggest long, complex passwords that are much harder to crack. Among the most popular options are LastPass, Dashlane and 1Password.

They all work essentially the same: an app (for desktop or mobile device) automatically accesses accounts while the user browses the web and manages passwords. Even so, it is necessary to memorize the master password, which gives access to the system.

503953

503953 Image: Reproduction/Pixabay/Mohamed Hassan

Like all software, password managers can also have vulnerabilities. In case of breach, however, users with extra-secure master passwords are more likely to remain protected.

Additional Tips

Other attitudes can make the environment even safer for your information. Check it out!

  • Use a VPN on public Wi-Fi networks: this prevents the username and password from being entered into accounts. intercepted.
  • Never send your password by message or email.
  • When selecting questions , choose options that only you know the answer to. Avoid those whose answers are easy to find on social media.
  • Tell family and friends to protect themselves too.
  • Use an antivirus. It can detect and neutralize threats that manage to enter the system.

    • Were these tips helpful? Have you ever had your password exposed? Share your experiences with us! Leave a comment.

    Source: Avast

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    503953

    503953 503953

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 15, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Back to top button